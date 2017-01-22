The Original Wedding Expo returns to the DoubleTree Hotel in Leominster, MA on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 from 11:00am – 3:30pm.
Keep it lcoked onto 104.5 XLO ALL week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this event!
Stop by & visit XLO’s own Mary Knight, while your at the event!
Click here for more details on the event!
Plan the perfect wedding with help from
the area’s finest wedding merchants. Taste the cakes, sample the food, listen the music.
2:00 pm Fashion Show
Professionally choreographed fashion show featuring gown, tuxedo and floral styles reflecting the four seasons of weddings. This is a popular attraction you won’t want to miss. Show time: 2:00pm
Exhibitor and grand prize giveaways: Registered Expo attendees are automatically entered for a chance to win these awesome grand prizes.
Still have questions about the Expo? Read our Frequently Asked Questions.
Behind the Scenes
Wondering about our Emcee and fashion show models? Get all the backstage info right here!