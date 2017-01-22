The Original Wedding Expo returns to the DoubleTree Hotel in Leominster, MA on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 from 11:00am – 3:30pm.

Keep it lcoked onto 104.5 XLO ALL week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this event!

Stop by & visit XLO’s own Mary Knight, while your at the event!

Click here for more details on the event!