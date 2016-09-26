Listen to win your way in!

Panic! At The Disco are coming to the DCU Center on Saturday, March 4th & 104.5 XLO has YOUR chance to win your way in!

Keep it locked onto XLO all week long for your cue to call in to win. The 14th caller to (508) 373-1045, when it airs, wins a pair of tickets!

Tickets on sale now, click here to buy yours.

Panic! At The Disco announced that they will embark on the Death Of A Bachelor Tour, a headline U.S. arena run in celebration of the success of their gold-certified fifth studio album Death Of A Bachelor, supported by MisterWives and special guests Saint Motel.

Panic! At The Disco also released a new music video for “LA Devotee,” a dark and brooding ode to frontman Brendon Urie’s current city co-starring Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) from the acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. The eerie clip was directed by SCANTRON and Mel Soria.

Earlier this summer, the Recording Industry Association of America honored Panic! At The Disco with the gold certification of their album Death Of A Bachelor for exceeding 500,000 units sold. Death Of A Bachelor was one of only eleven albums released in 2016 to receive an RIAA certification this year, and the only alternative genre release to reach this milestone. The album also spawned RIAA certified gold singles “Hallelujah” and “Victorious.”

Produced by Jake Sinclair, Death Of A Bachelor marks the first release from Panic! At The Disco in nearly two years, following 2013’s acclaimed Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die!. Aside from debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, the album has produced five top 15-charting hits on the Hot Rock Songs chart with “Hallelujah,” “Emperor’s New Clothes,” “LA Devotee,” current single “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” and the album’s energetic, lead single “Victorious” charting Top 10 at Alternative.

Showtimes Saturday, March 4 at 7:00PM

Pricing

$59.50, $39.50, $29.50

All tickets subject to applicable handling, convenience and facility fees.